Medina County man arrested for allegedly shooting at moving vehicle

HONDO, Texas – A man was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting of a passing vehicle near LaCoste in Medina County.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Phillips was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and criminal mischief. He is being held on bonds totaling $4,000.

The arrest comes following reports of more than 12 similar cases in Medina County in November and December.

Sheriff Randy Brown said Phillips was responsible for one of the shootings where someone fired a pellet gun, BB gun or air rifle at moving vehicles along two-lane highways near Lacoste, Natalia and Castroville.

Brown said investigations continue in the other cases.