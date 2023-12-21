Medina County Sheriff investigators searching for suspects accused of shooting at random vehicles

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking to identify the suspects involved in multiple random shootings since late last month.

Eleven drivers have reported damage to their vehicles due to the shootings.

Sheriff Randy Brown says someone is using a pellet, BB gun or air rifle and aiming at moving vehicles going the opposite direction. The shootings are happening along two-lane highways near Lacoste, Natalia, and Castroville.

The first shooting reported dates back to Nov. 27, and the incidents happened at all hours of the day. No one’s been injured.

“We’re fortunate no one’s been seriously hurt, or they’ve caused someone to wreck and someone to be injured or even killed,” Brown said. “And I think the thing is for us, we want to get the word out for people, too. If they had their vehicle shot and we don’t know about them yet, they call us so we can put it as part of this case,” Brown said.

JoAnn Hier, one of the victims, said she’d posted her story on social media, hoping to alert drivers in her community to be careful.

“Someone can lose control of their vehicle. They can crash into somebody else,” Hier said.

Brown said the charges the suspects could face range from deadly conduct to murder if someone is killed as a result of any future incident.

Brown believes there may be more victims. He’s urging people to come forward to report any prior incidents.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the shootings that leads to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call 1-800-367-2833.