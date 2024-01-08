Firefighters battle flames, deal with low water pressure at East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Low water pressure from fire hydrants has added a degree of difficulty for firefighters while battling an East Side house fire early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 5 a.m. at an abandoned single-story home in the 200 block of Toledo Street, not far from South Palmetto Street and Wyoming Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the house. No one is believed to have been inside. As of 6 a.m., they were still battling the flames.

A battalion chief said they initially had problems with the water supply, as they were getting extremely low water pressure from the fire hydrants. The fire, however, has not spread to any homes nearby.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. No injuries have been reported.