64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Firefighters battle flames, deal with low water pressure at East Side house fire

Fire was called in just before 5 a.m. in 200 block of Toledo Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, East Side
Toledo Street house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Low water pressure from fire hydrants has added a degree of difficulty for firefighters while battling an East Side house fire early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 5 a.m. at an abandoned single-story home in the 200 block of Toledo Street, not far from South Palmetto Street and Wyoming Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the house. No one is believed to have been inside. As of 6 a.m., they were still battling the flames.

A battalion chief said they initially had problems with the water supply, as they were getting extremely low water pressure from the fire hydrants. The fire, however, has not spread to any homes nearby.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter