Morgan’s Salon offers ultra-accessible, fully-inclusive hair and nail services

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s, the organization that brought an ultra-accessible, fully-inclusive theme park, water park, sports park and camp to San Antonio, is opening a beauty salon.

Morgan’s Salon will officially open on Tuesday and will offer hair and nail services with special needs in mind.

The salon is located inside Morgan’s Multi-Assistance Center.

The parks, the salon and the nonprofit organization itself are named after Morgan Hartman, the daughter of founder Gordon Hartman. Her intellectual and physical disabilities inspired the organization to create opportunities for inclusion.

The salon will accommodate people of all abilities.

“We talked to experts and we talked to caregivers and we talked to family members and we talked to friends and we talked to everybody possible who could possibly use a salon like this,” Gordon Hartman said.

There is a portable sink that accommodates guests in wheelchairs, all products are fragrance-free and nail polishes are water-based.

Morgan’s said they want to keep the prices as affordable as possible and said there will be a voucher system for MAC members who need financial assistance.

You can watch a story provided by Morgan’s about the salon in the video player at the top of this article.