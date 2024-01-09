Prescribed burns scheduled for JBSA-Camp Bullis on Jan. 9-11 and 16-19

This photo taken by KSAT Connect user SkyWatcher (Oscar) shows a prescribed burn at JBSA-Camp Bullis on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio says prescribed burns are planned for Camp Bullis on Jan. 9-11 and Jan. 16-19, if weather permits.

During this time, people may see or smell smoke in the area.

“This proactive measure aims to reduce hazardous fuels within the installation, mitigating the risk of intensified wildfires,” a Facebook post from JBSA states.

It is intended to reduce fuel loads, like thick brush, to lower the risk of future, unplanned wildfires.

JBSA-Camp Bullis spans 27,000 acres in North Bexar County, near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604. It includes ranges, training areas and wildlands used by service members for training.