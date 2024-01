An employee on a river barge found the body of a man floating in the San Antonio River in the 200 Block Of East Nueva Street.

SAN ANTONIO – The body of a man was found floating Tuesday morning in the San Antonio River along the River Walk downtown.

An employee on a river barge saw the man floating in the water in the 200 Block Of East Nueva Street and called 911.

The San Antonio Fire Department helped get the body out of the water.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.