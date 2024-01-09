Second suspect arrested in food truck scam operation, BCSO says

Omar Alexis Emmanuel Cruz, 39, was arrested Tuesday by BCSO in connection with a food truck scam operation.

SAN ANTONIO – A second person has been arrested in connection to a food truck scam operation, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Omar Alexis Emmanuel Cruz, 39, was arrested Tuesday.

Cruz’s arrest is the second in connection with the operation.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Cruz, a former business sales associate, faces charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft from $30,000 to $150,000.

Cruz and several other employees had been communicating with investigators masked as victims of the scam, Salazar said.

As the investigation continued, several more victims came forward, with some identifying Cruz as being involved with the scam, Salazar said.

“Since the last time that we were here, we had about 29 victims that had come forward,” Salazar said. “To this point now, we’re at, I believe, 35 victims.”

In late December, Miguel Angel Cuellar Lopez, 57, was arrested and charged with three counts of theft, including two state jail felonies and one third-degree felony in connection with the scam operation.

Lopez, who posted bond for his theft charge, was rearrested Tuesday afternoon for a new charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Salazar said.

His son, Miguel Angel Cuellar Martinez, 32, remains wanted, according to Salazar.

BCSO officials are asking anyone outside of Bexar County or Texas who was a victim or has tips pertaining to this case to call 210-335-6000.

