Number of victims swindled in food trailer scam over 30, investigators say

Miguel Angel Cuellar Lopez arrested last week; his son remains on the run

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators report that the number of people who say they were victims of a food trailer scam is over 30.

A week ago, investigators announced the arrest of Miguel Angel Cuellar Lopez on three counts of theft. His son, Miguel Angel Cuellar Martinez, was also wanted on similar charges but has not yet been arrested.

Miguel Angel Cuellar Lopez, 57, was arrested and charged with three counts of theft. His son, Miguel Angel Cuellar Martinez, 32, is wanted on the same charges. (BCSO)

Alan Polanco said he gave Tu Trailita $5,000 last September as a down payment to make his food business a reality. But after several weeks, he got excuses about where his truck was.

“Every time we used to go, they came out with another lie. ‘Well,’ they say in a very nice manner, ‘You have to wait. Your food trailer is getting done. We have to be patient. We’re very busy. We have many customers,’” Polanco said Tu Trailita told him.

The company’s social media pages also showed it was doing business in other states.

Polanco said other victims lost a lot more than he did.

“They showed themselves as a legitimate company. So there’s no way for us not to trust them,” he said.

Polanco is hoping a second arrest will happen soon. However, he’s doubtful that he will ever see his money again.

“We might not get to receive the money. But at least the last thing we can expect from this beautiful country that opened the doors for people like us is justice,” he said.

State tax records show the company was registered in 2021 as CSIRIUS LLC, with a location on Hildebrand Ave.

BCSO officials are asking anyone outside of Bexar County or Texas who was a victim to call their office at 210-335-6000.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Food truck business scammed dozens of victims for nearly $200k, sheriff says