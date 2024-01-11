Woman convicted in shooting death of romantic rival sentenced to 35 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of a romantic rival.

Priscilla Caballero, 38, was convicted in the fatal shooting of Yvette Salinas.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Caballero confronted Salinas, who had become involved with Caballero’s partner during her incarceration, on Jan. 5, 2021.

Salinas appeared at the shared partner’s home, where Caballero initiated a confrontation and shot her, the DA’s Office said.

Caballero left the scene, but she later turned herself in to the San Antonio Police Department, where she confessed to the shooting.

The defendant will have to serve half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

“Caballero’s actions were both reckless and inexcusable, and she now faces the justice befitting her conduct. The legal system has worked to ensure accountability for the harm caused, and we hope that the sentence handed down today brings closure to the grieving family,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the victim, Yvette Salinas, during this difficult time.”