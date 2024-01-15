Apple, Verizon, Fortnite owe some customers money. Here’s where to claim it.

Apple and Verizon customers, as well as Fortnite gamers, could be due some money after the companies settled three separate class action lawsuits.

Customers who used Apple’s Family Sharing perk may get a bite of a $25 million settlement.

The family feature allows a subscriber to shared services and content like Apple Music and iCloud storage space with up to five other family members.

The lawsuit alleges Apple misled users about sharing non-Apple, third-party apps. Apple admits no wrongdoing.

Customers due compensation could get up to $30.

If you had a Family Sharing program between June 21, 2015 and January 30, 2019 and and one member purchased a third party subscription through the Apple App Store, you qualify to file a claim. You can do that through the settlement website here. The deadline is March 1.

Verizon customers may have as much as $100 coming their way after a $100 million dollar class action settlement.

The lawsuit alleges Verizon customers were unfairly charged administrative fees as part of a “deceptive scheme.” Verizon denies wrongdoing.

If you had a postpaid phone plan with Verizon between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, and you paid an “Administrative Charge” or a “Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge” on your phone bill, you likely qualify.

A postpaid plan means you sign a contract with a phone provider and then you’re billed monthly.

Notices have been mailed, but customers can also look on the settlement website to see their status.

Claims can be filed through this website. The deadline is April 15.

Another legal settlement means a win for millions of Fortnite players.

Parent company Epic Games settled allegations with the FTC that it tricked users to make unwanted purchases in the game. The game has been extremely popular with kids and teens, and the FTC says more than 37 million users could qualify for compensation.

Epic Games agreed to pay a total $520 million to settle government allegations that it misled millions of players into making unintended purchases and that it violated a federal children’s privacy law.

Affected users may receive an email from the FTC with a claim number, or they can go directly to the settlement website here.

Here’s who can apply:

Users who were charged in-game currency for items they didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022, parents whose children made charges to their credit cards on Fortnite between January 2017 and November 2018 or users whose accounts were locked sometime between January 2017 and September 2022 after they complained to their credit card company about wrongful charges. Claimants must be 18 years old; for younger users, their parents can submit a claim on their behalf.

The deadline to file a claim has been extended to Feb. 29.