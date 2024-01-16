DOJ review on law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting to be released Thursday

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting remains ongoing a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

UVALDE, Texas – The US Department of Justice is expected to release its “critical incident” report on the law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Thursday.

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Ashley Chohlis said she was notified by DOJ officials about releasing the report at the district’s school board meeting Monday night.

The report comes more than 18 months after the shooting on May 24, 2022, that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

DOJ officials announced plans to conduct a review of the law enforcement response just days after the shooting.

At the time, DOJ officials said the goal of the report was to “provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events.”