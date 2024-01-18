City of Uvalde releases statement on DOJ review of Robb Elementary School shooting response

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 28: The Uvalde water tower is seen on May 28, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two adults were killed on May 24th during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School after a man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

UVALDE, Texas – The Department of Justice on Thursday released a major report that cited “cascading failures” by law enforcement in the handling of the shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.

In the 500+ page report, investigators identify several critical failures and other breakdowns prior to, during, and after the shooting.

The report did not necessarily provide any massive revelations but confirmed with significant authority and evidence that the failures by police and leadership led to the large number of casualties.

The City of Uvalde released the following statement regarding the review:

Just days after the May 24, 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting, former Mayor Don McLaughlin requested the Justice Department conduct a review to provide an independent and complete account of all law enforcement actions, lessons learned, and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events.

“The City has already implemented changes in leadership, new personnel, new training, and new equipment to enhance law enforcement’s ability to protect the safety of our community, and has enlisted an independent investigator to conduct a thorough, objective, and credible review of the City’s law enforcement response. We anticipate that independent investigation will be finished this month.

“At every level throughout the review process, the City of Uvalde cooperated and provided extensive information to the Justice Department to ensure a fulsome account of law enforcement’s response from the City’s perspective. At this time, we are reviewing the full Justice Department report and will provide additional comments on its findings, as appropriate, following our careful and thorough review process.