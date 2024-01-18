River Aid San Antonio collects more than 118,000 pounds of trash in Alamo City

River Aid San Antonio collects more than 118,000 pounds of trash in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit organization is helping keep San Antonio beautiful by picking up trash around the city.

Last year, River Aid San Antonio collected more than 118,000 pounds of trash. Charles Blank, executive director of the nonprofit, says their goal this year is 175,000.

Blank said this year they are focusing on cleaning Woodlawn Lake.

“We will be focusing in the water. Kayaks with a nine-man team, but we will also be focusing on the perimeter exterior, all the land connected to the park. So the watershed is what we are cleaning there,” Blank said.

The River Aid San Antonio team is also getting ready for their biggest event this year called Basura Bash that is taking place on February 17, 2024.

“We have 22 sites all over San Antonio. So there’s one close to every resident,” Blank said.

Blank welcomes people to volunteer and help their mission.