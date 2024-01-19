Cowboy Breakfast to be held on Jan. 26 as official San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo event

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced the Cowboy Breakfast will be an official rodeo event in 2024.

The Cowboy Breakfast will help kick off the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo as an official event.

The inaugural event will be held from 5-10 a.m. on Jan. 26 at 142 Gembler Road.

It will be the first time that the long-held tradition will be held since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first time as an official rodeo event.

“We are very excited to now activate the official rodeo cowboy breakfast to start the celebration of our 75th Anniversary Stock Show & Rodeo,” said Chris Derby, chief marketing officer for the San Antonio Rodeo, in a press release.

The event will feature free breakfast tacos, coffee and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase starting at 7 a.m. There will also be live music and other activities.

There will be free paved parking available.

The Cowboy Breakfast has been a tradition since 1979. It was never been a rodeo-sponsored event but was instead considered the “unofficial kick-off” to rodeo season put on by the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation. The foundation announced Wednesday that they will no longer be involved with the event.

Going forward, the event will fall under the rodeo’s nonprofit status and mission.

“The funds will go to fund scholarships for students in St. Phillip’s College’s Tourism, Hospitality and Culinary Arts Department as well as other educational institutions in San Antonio,” Derby said.

Because it is a free event, the funds are raised through sponsorships of the event.

The Cowboy Breakfast will also mark the commencement of the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff, which takes place during the same weekend.

“We will also be accepting donations as part of the Kash for Kids program that the Rodeo BBQ cook-off team uses during their event,” Derby told KSAT in November. “This is a participation optional program, but not forced on anyone to come out and just enjoy the free event.”

The 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 8-25 at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

View the list of 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo entertainers here.