Free Christmas tree mulch available Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department will be giving away free Christmas tree mulch on Saturday.

Mulch will be available at the Bitters Brush Facility at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out.

The giveaway is limited to residential customers.

The mulch was created from Christmas trees that residents donated to a recycling program.

Customers are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

Present a valid picture ID and a copy of the most recent CPS Energy bill showing payment of the Environmental Fee.

Per city ordinance, all loads must be covered with a tarp.

Customers are highly encouraged to wear a safety vest.

Residents can bring bags or buckets to load their own mulch. SWMD staff will load pickup trucks with their loader.

Quantities are very limited.

The City of San Antonio and its partners are not responsible for damage to vehicles or injury to attendees of the event.