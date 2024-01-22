5 people swept away by water in drainage tunnels near I-10, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire and rescue crews say at least five homeless people were swept away by fast moving water overnight.

It happened just after midnight near Interstate 10 and El Monte Boulevard, not far from West Avenue.

Rescue crews say a group of homeless individuals were camping in the drainage tunnels next to the highway and five of the six people in the group were swept away.

Firefighters tied themselves off and tried locate them. The tunnels eventually run out the Woodlawn Lake area and crews used a boat to try to locate the missing people.

So far, there’s no word if they’ve been found.