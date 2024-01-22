Woman taken to hospital after high-water rescue on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a woman who got swept away by rushing water on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Austin Highway and Corinne Drive, not far from Ira Lee Road.

Firefighters said two men and two women were traveling in a vehicle on Corinne Drive and had turned onto Ira Lee when they ran into high water. That’s when, officials say, one of the women attempted to get out of the car and got swept away by the rushing water.

Officers in the area said they heard the woman yelling for help and were able to point her out to firefighters. They were able to rescue the woman from the water. The other three people were eventually walked up the street and the woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to get checked out. She’s expected to be OK.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There were no reports of any other injuries.