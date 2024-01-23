Frost invites public to free chuck wagon breakfast, lunch events in February

File photo from a previous year's event. Frost to host several chuck wagon breakfast and lunch events in February.

SAN ANTONIO – Frost is celebrating the return of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with several community chuck wagon breakfast and lunch events.

The seven events are free and open to the public on four dates. Each will have a fiddler performing live music.

Chuck wagon breakfasts are an annual tradition at Frost, according to a company press release.

Here is information on each of the events:

Chuck wagon breakfasts

Free chuck wagon breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler and coffee

Thursday, Feb. 8 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.

Schertz Financial Center at 16895 Interstate 35 North in Schertz



WW White Financial Center at 17396 S. WW White

Friday, Feb. 9 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.

Citizens Financial Center at 3803 NW Loop 410

Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.

North Frost Financial Center at 1155 NE Loop 410

Friday, Feb. 16 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.

South Central Financial Center at 515 SW Military Drive



Tech Port at 3331 General Hudnell Drive

Chuck wagon lunches

Free chuck wagon lunch includes barbecue brisket, beans, potato salad, peach cobbler, tea, and water

Friday, Feb. 9 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.