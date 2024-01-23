65º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Frost invites public to free chuck wagon breakfast, lunch events in February

Events will be held Feb. 8, Feb. 9, Feb. 13 and Feb. 16

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Frost, Rodeo, Schertz, San Antonio
File photo from a previous year's event. Frost to host several chuck wagon breakfast and lunch events in February. (Frost)

SAN ANTONIO – Frost is celebrating the return of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with several community chuck wagon breakfast and lunch events.

The seven events are free and open to the public on four dates. Each will have a fiddler performing live music.

Chuck wagon breakfasts are an annual tradition at Frost, according to a company press release.

Here is information on each of the events:

Chuck wagon breakfasts

Free chuck wagon breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler and coffee

Thursday, Feb. 8 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.

    • Schertz Financial Center at 16895 Interstate 35 North in Schertz
    • WW White Financial Center at 17396 S. WW White

Friday, Feb. 9 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.

    • Citizens Financial Center at 3803 NW Loop 410

Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.

    • North Frost Financial Center at 1155 NE Loop 410

Friday, Feb. 16 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.

    • South Central Financial Center at 515 SW Military Drive
    • Tech Port at 3331 General Hudnell Drive

Chuck wagon lunches

Free chuck wagon lunch includes barbecue brisket, beans, potato salad, peach cobbler, tea, and water

Friday, Feb. 9 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

  • 281 North Financial Center at 16500 San Pedro Ave.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email