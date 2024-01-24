CPS Energy rate increase goes into effect Feb. 1

SAN ANTONIO – Your CPS Energy electric and gas bill will soon reflect a rate increase.

Residential energy bills will show an additional rate of 4.25% beginning Feb. 1. The rate change will result in an average $4.45 monthly increase for residential customers.

The rate increase will appear in the service availability charge and energy charge sections of a customer’s bill. For more information on reading and understanding the monthly statement, customers can visit the Understanding Your Energy Bill page on the CPS Energy website.

The rate increase was approved by CPS Energy’s Board of Trustees and the San Antonio City Council last month.

The rate hike will bring in an additional $85 million for the utility annually. The utility’s plans for the money include replacing aging technology, more tree trimming, keeping up with the system’s growth, planning for a wave of pending retirements, and working toward converting a coal plant to natural gas.

As part of the approved rate increase, the utility will raise the monthly bill discount available through the Affordability Discount Program (ADP) from $16.14 to $18.36. This benefit assists low-income customers pay their bills. The utility will also expand the number of ADP enrollees. Currently, the ADP program has 65,000 residential customers and this rate increase includes plans to grow enrollment by at least 15,000, resulting in over 80,000 customers.

CPS Energy launched a bill estimator to show customers the potential bill impact based on normal energy usage for residential and small commercial customers. The utility also offers budget payment options including special programs for senior citizens and the Residential Energy Assistance Program (REAP). To learn more about payment options and other assistance, customers can visit cpsenergy.com/assistance. Energy advisors are also available at 210-353-2222 to assist customers with any questions concerning their bills.