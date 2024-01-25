Children at Risk releases rankings of top public schools in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Children at Risk has released their rankings of the top public schools in San Antonio.

The study covers 349 elementary schools, 157 middle schools across three areas, and 76 high schools across four areas from the 2022-2023 school year.

A school’s ranking revolves around the STAAR test and whether students are graduating on time with the intent of attending college.

The Gold Ribbon School ranking spotlights high-performing schools in San Antonio’s underdeveloped areas.

Top 5 High Schools

1. Idea Carver College Preparatory

2. Memorial Early College High School

3. Health Careers High School

4. Travis Early College High School

5. Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Top 5 Middle Schools

1. Basis San Antonio - Shavano Campus

2. Lopez Middle School

3. Greater Hearts Irving Upper

4. Eleanor Kolitz Hebrew Language Academy

5. Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Top 5 Elementary Schools

1. Hoffmann Lane Elementary School

2. Blattman Elementary School

3. Wilderness Oak Elementary School

4. Castle Hills Elementary School

5. Kinder Ranch Elementary School

Top 5 Gold Ribbon Elementary Schools

1. Olmos Elementary School

2. Robert B. Green Elementary School

3. Mission Academy

4. Sgt. Michael P. Veterans Elementary

5. Highland Park Elementary School

