Crime Stoppers seeks tips in East Side shooting death

Tarod Mitchell was killed on Dec. 15, 2023

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tarod Mitchell, 20, was killed near N Mittman St. and Arthur St. on Dec. 15, 2023. (KSAT/Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the shooting death of a man near an East Side food mart last month.

Tarod Mitchell, 20, was shot while standing near the intersection of Arthur and Mittman streets on the East Side on Dec. 15.

Police responded to the shooting, which occurred near the Malik Food Mart and Phyllis Wheatley Park around 9:45 p.m.

After speaking with witnesses, SAPD said the man was shot by someone inside a white Kia sedan that drove by.

According to SAPD, the victim was transported to a hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.

Police believe the Kia was stolen and may have been occupied by four or more passengers.

Another woman was shot around the same time. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Crime Stoppers may pay a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), send a tip through the P3 App, or text a tip (Tip 127 plus your tip) to CRIMES (274637).

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

