Long-time East Side bakery is closing it doors for good

SAN ANTONIO – A long-time East Side bakery, known as much for its tacos as its pan dulce, will soon be history.

Nuevo Leon Bakery, which has occupied the same space at the corner of S. New Braunfels and Aransas Avenue for the past 28 years, is closing for good Friday afternoon.

Marlena Araujo said it is time for her to retire and spend time with her family, especially her young grandchildren.

Araujo spoke to KSAT 12 News in Spanish, calling her retirement “bittersweet.”

Over the years, she and her staff, which most recently included five people, would arrive before sunrise the prepare the food and make sure everything was ready to welcome customers.

Her clientele included a combination of adults headed to work and children on their way to school.

Nuevo Leon Bakery was known for its pan dulce but also served donuts and breakfast tacos. (KSAT 12 News)

“I love it. They’re kind. The kids always come in. They’re super sweet. They’re fast and the food is delicious,” said Nicole Reyes, who works around the corner.

Reyes said she discovered the bakery about a year ago and appreciates the service as much as what is being served.

For John Ladson, there is one taco, in particular, that has kept him coming in day after day.

“It has beans, ground beans, sausage. It has bacon in it,” he said, describing the menu item.

Both regular customers were disappointed to hear of the closing and wonder where they will go to fill the void.

“That’s unfortunate. I don’t think I’ll find a spot that has the tacos and the sweets,” said Reyes.

Although the closing comes at a time when quite a few local restaurants are struggling or shuttering their doors due to a drop in business, Araujo said she has not had that problem.

Her customer base, she said, has been strong and steady all along.

Araujo said she is grateful for all the love and support they have shown her throughout the years.

“Gracias. Gracias,” she said.