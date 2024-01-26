Texas travel staple Buc-ee’s has its eyes on westward expansion

SAN ANTONIO – Buc-ee’s, the Lone Star State-based travel center enjoyed by Texans and non-Texans alike, appears to be planning its biggest location to date.

According to a report from the Houston Business Journal, the plan is for Goodyear, Arizona, a suburb west of Phoenix, to be the site of a new travel center. The U.S. Census Bureau 2022 estimate shows Goodyear’s population was 105,406.

Buc-ee’s was a strictly Texas institution until 2019, when it opened a location in Leeds, Alabama.

Since 2019, the famed home of Beaver Nuggets opened three additional stores in Alabama, two in Florida, two in Georgia, two in Tennessee and one each in Kentucky, Missouri and South Carolina, respectively.

An unofficial Buc-ee’s travel center trademark is its unusually large square footage. The company boasts one of its Tennessee locations — in Sevierville — as the “World’s Largest Convenience Store,” clocking in at 74,707 square feet.

If everything continues as planned, the Goodyear location would be 75,400 square feet, knocking the Sevierville location down one spot along with a not-as-catchy nickname of “Second Largest Convenience Store in the World.”

According to a document prepared by Arizona-based law firm Berry Riddell, LLC (see below), the proposed travel center will be off Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue in Goodyear.

While the Southwest may be in the running for its own Buc-ee’s, South Texas residents and travelers have been patiently waiting for a second location to set up shop in the San Antonio area.

The first South Texas Buc-ee’s is in New Braunfels, but company officials announced a second Buc-ee’s set for Boerne back in 2016. However, road construction near I-10 and U.S. Business 87 prompted those plans to be placed on the backburner.

According to a 2021 report by the San Antonio Business Journal, the Boerne Buc-ee’s will be a 53,000-square-foot facility that would cost an estimated $20 million.

The new Boerne travel center is on track to officially open its doors this October.

