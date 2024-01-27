San Antonio Parks and Recreation awarded $1.5 million grant for West Side park

(Copyright 2024 by the City of San Antonio - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Park and Recreation Department was awarded a $1.5 million grant on Thursday.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission funded the grant for the Cassiano Revitalization Project on the West Side.

“Today’s action represents the advocacy by our West Side community, neighborhood leaders, City Council, City leadership, and State leadership who came together to support a shared vision for the future of Cassiano Park,” Homer Garcia III, director of parks and recreation said.

The $1.5 million grant will increase the number of outdoor activities available at Cassiano Park, which already has a pool, two playgrounds, a pavilion, picnic sites, a basketball court and a trail.

“Through a public engagement process, we listened and took that feedback as a call to action to seek opportunities and additional resources through this grant opportunity,” Garcia said.

Goals for the project include preserving the park’s cultural significance, improving the overall outdoor experience, and providing easy access.

The final design of Cassiano Park is expected to be completed by Fall 2024, with construction anticipated for Spring 2025.