SAPD patrol car hits, kills pedestrian during pursuit of carjacking suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a San Antonio Police Department patrol car during a pursuit of a carjacking suspect Friday night.

According to a SAPD preliminary report, bike officers responded around 8 p.m. for a call in the 200 Block of East Martin for a reported carjacking. A man and a woman told officers that two men stole their vehicle and purse at gunpoint.

The stolen vehicle was located by officers who tried to stop the car before the driver fled and got away.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers located the stolen vehicle and once again tried to stop the driver.

But the driver refused to stop and led police on a pursuit when a pedestrian, who was in the street, was struck by one of the patrol cars that had been chasing the suspect, the report said.

The officers immediately stopped and rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Rene Camarillo, 17, was captured nearby after he abandoned the vehicle and led officers on a foot chase, the report said.

Camarillo is facing multiple charges, including murder. The report said “his actions caused the crash that led to the pedestrian’s death.”

The officer involved in the crash will be placed on administrative duty until further notice and the investigation is ongoing.