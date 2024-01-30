Smithson Valley recognized for historic football season by Comal ISD

The Rangers finished the 2023 season with a 14-2 record after falling in the 5A Division State Championship game against Aledo.

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal Independent School District has honored the Smithson Valley High School football team on its historic season.

The Rangers finished the 2023 season with a 14-2 record after falling in the 5A Division State Championship game against Aledo.

It was the first time since 2004 that the Rangers competed in the state title game, the fourth time in school history.

Larry Hill, Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach, was also recognized by the district for earning his 300th career win. Hill has spent the last 31 years at Smithson Valley.

The Rangers have historically been a powerhouse in the San Antonio area, having made the playoffs 27 times.

