Smithson Valley recognized for historic football season by Comal ISD

It was 1st time since 2004, 4th time in school history that the Rangers competed in the state title game

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The Rangers finished the 2023 season with a 14-2 record after falling in the 5A Division State Championship game against Aledo. (Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal Independent School District has honored the Smithson Valley High School football team on its historic season.

The Rangers finished the 2023 season with a 14-2 record after falling in the 5A Division State Championship game against Aledo.

It was the first time since 2004 that the Rangers competed in the state title game, the fourth time in school history.

Larry Hill, Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach, was also recognized by the district for earning his 300th career win. Hill has spent the last 31 years at Smithson Valley.

The Rangers have historically been a powerhouse in the San Antonio area, having made the playoffs 27 times.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

