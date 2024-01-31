56º
‘Deestroying’, aka Donald De La Haye, signs contract with San Antonio Brahmas

De La Haye, who has over 5.7 million subscribers on YouTube, used to be a kicker at the University of Central Florida in 2015-16

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

@Deestroying on X (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – YouTube sensation Donald De La Haye Jr., also known as “Deestroying,” has signed a contract with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League.

De La Haye, who has over 5.7 million subscribers on YouTube, used to be a kicker at the University of Central Florida in 2015-16.

De La Haye lost his NCAA eligibility in 2017 after deciding to continue profiting off his YouTube channel. The NCAA did not allow players to profit off their name, image, and likeness at the time.

In 2019, De La Haye signed with the Toronta Argonauts of the Canadian Football League but only appeared in two pre-season games.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

