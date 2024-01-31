Man arrested a month after unresponsive baby taken to hospital with brain, spine injuries

Darrion Fontenot, 22, has been charged with injury to a child with intent of bodily injury, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested a month after taking an unresponsive 4-month-old baby with brain and spine injuries to the hospital.

Darrion Fontenot, 22, has been charged with injury to a child with intent of bodily injury, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Fontenot was watching the baby alone on Dec. 31 when the baby became unresponsive.

Fontenot told police the baby first started to cry at 12:30 a.m. and he “struggled to soothe” the baby, the affidavit states.

About 30 minutes later, the baby became unresponsive and Fontenot video called the baby’s mother at work, the affidavit states.

The baby’s mother returned to the home, and they then took the baby to the hospital.

The affidavit states that hospital staff notified the police after they noticed apparent head trauma, which Fontenot was unable to explain.

Fontenot told police he “may have put the victim down on the bed too hard” but then walked back his comment, according to the affidavit.

Police said the baby suffered a bilateral sub-dermal cerebral hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhage, and cervical spine hemorrhage, injuries consistent with shaking.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 24. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for an update on the baby’s condition.