SAPD searching for missing man with medical condition

SAPD is searching for Max Sanchez Mendiola, who was reported missing.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with a diagnosed medical condition.

Max Sanchez Mendiola, 39, was last seen Sunday in the 400 block of Amaya on the West Side.

He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Mendiola has ear-top length hair and stab wounds on his chest.

He has a tattoo with the name “Erlinda” on his chest, a tribal tattoo on his neck, a tattoo with the word “Raza” on his left shoulder, and a teardrop tattoo on under his eye.

Mendiola, who is right-handed, was last seen wearing beige khaki pants, a dark blue Nike sweater and blue tennis shoes.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Mendiola, please call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.