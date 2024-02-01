Jury deliberates fate of man claiming self-defense in fatal shooting

Roger McCracken faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison, if found guilty

SAN ANTONIO – Since noon on Thursday, a jury has been deliberating whether Roger McCracken murdered 34-year-old Ronnie Riddle in 2021.

McCracken’s attorneys argue their client shot Riddle on September 11, 2021, in self-defense.

In closing arguments, prosecutors argued that Riddle had no right to take a life into his own hands.

“We cannot, in our community, just kill people because we feel that they are bad people,” said prosecutor Neil Cordero. “We cannot make that decision ourselves. We cannot use the law as a sword and place it on people.”

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex on the Southeast Side.

Defense attorney Joseph Hoelscher argued that McCracken made a split-second decision.

“He thought his family might be murdered,” he said.

During the trial, jurors heard from witnesses, including a man who testified that he saw the entire shooting.

Le’Travion Dixon said that McCracken’s wife pulled into the parking lot, and when she got out of the car, she approached Riddle.

“She walked up to Mr. Riddle and said, ‘B***h, you need to keep my name out your mouth,’” Dixon said.

Riddle was surprised and asked what he did wrong, Dixon said. Then, he said he heard McCracken, who was further down the sidewalk.

Jurors also witnessed tense moments between the attorneys arguing their cases.

McCracken is facing five to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty.