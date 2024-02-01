57º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio police searching for hit-and-run suspect who injured 38-year-old woman

Crash happened around 10:46 a.m. on Jan. 21 near N St. Mary’s and E Commerce

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime Stoppers
Crash happened around 10:46 a.m. on Jan. 21 near N St. Mary’s and E Commerce (CRIME STOPPERS)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured a 38-year-old woman in late January.

The crash happened around 10:46 a.m. on Jan. 21 when the woman was walking east across N St. Mary’s Street at the crosswalk near the intersection of E Commerce Street.

Police said someone in a white Ford F-250 or F-350 was traveling west on E Commerce Street and turned left onto N St. Mary’s.

The driver struck the pedestrian and fled without attempting to render any aid.

Police said the woman sustained serious bodily injury.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867 or submit a tip here. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter