Driver killed in collision on Northeast Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 2/3/24 at 10:20 a.m.: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver killed on Gibbs Sprawl Road near Woodlake Parkway as Sandra Martinez, 35.

(Original Story)

The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating the cause of a deadly crash Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a sedan driver was going southwest on Gibbs Sprawl Road near Woodlake Parkway when the sedan veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into an SUV, police said.

Following the collision, the sedan was redirected onto the barrier of a pair of railroad tracks. San Antonio firefighters declared the sedan driver dead at the scene.

It is not known if anyone in the SUV was injured.