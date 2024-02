SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being hit by a driver in the downtown area, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened near N St. Mary’s and E Travis streets around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver who hit the man did not stop. A witness reported seeing a person in a white SUV leaving the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KSAT will update this story with any new details as they become available.