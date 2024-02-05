63º
Local News

White House officials seek Sheriff Salazar’s opinion on bipartisan border bill introduced by Senate

Salazar thinks bill creates an ideal balance between compassion and preserving the protection of our border

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, Javier Salazar, Border
Sheriff Salazar is eager to see how the bill turns out, even though it faces several hurdles to be passed. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said White House officials have reached out to him to weigh in on a bipartisan border bill introduced by the US Senate.

Salazar said Monday that he’s been writing letters to the White House for the past several years, begging for a solution to the border crisis.

The sheriff said he believes the bill covers most of the issues he wanted to be addressed, such as providing funds for combatting border security, strengthening laws against fentanyl trafficking, increasing lawful ways to enter the US, promoting family stability for non-citizens, and providing the authority to shut down the border in case of emergency.

Overall, Salazar thinks the bill creates an ideal balance between compassion and preserving the protection of our border.

The sheriff expressed how he has always supported a bipartisan approach when it comes to protecting and serving the community.

“Is it completely the most perfect plan I’ve ever heard of? Well, no, I know for a fact there’s going to be people opposed to it on both sides. From my perspective, I do support it,” he said.

Salazar said he is eager to see how the bill turns out, even though it faces several hurdles.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

