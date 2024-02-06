Fire from sauna spreads, damages Northeast Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three residents of a Northeast Side home have been displaced following a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Castle Throne Drive, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said the fire was started by a homemade wood burning sauna that happened to be left on. The fire caught the overhang and then spread to the attic above the living room, on the back side of the house. Firefighters managed to knock the fire down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the three residents inside the home managed to get out safely, but they will have to be displaced for the night. They will be instead be staying with family.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $30,000 to $40,000.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.