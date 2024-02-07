Firefighters respond to fire at East Side home undergoing renovations

SAN ANTONIO – A home undergoing renovations on the city’s East Side broke out in flames early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Nevada Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and Frederick Douglass Elementary School.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames and smoke showing. They put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the house was empty, with no working utilities. It did not appear as if there were any squatters inside.

Authorities said they did find some equipment or items that looked as though someone was working on the house. They previously received a report of someone possibly inside, but emergency crews did not find anyone.

Neighbors said they heard a knocking noise, but firefighters said that could have been related to the fire.

The cause of the flames is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 16 units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not provided.