48º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Firefighters respond to fire at East Side home undergoing renovations

Fire was called in just before 4 a.m. in 600 block of Nevada Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, East Side
Nevada Street house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A home undergoing renovations on the city’s East Side broke out in flames early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Nevada Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and Frederick Douglass Elementary School.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames and smoke showing. They put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the house was empty, with no working utilities. It did not appear as if there were any squatters inside.

Authorities said they did find some equipment or items that looked as though someone was working on the house. They previously received a report of someone possibly inside, but emergency crews did not find anyone.

Neighbors said they heard a knocking noise, but firefighters said that could have been related to the fire.

The cause of the flames is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 16 units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not provided.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter