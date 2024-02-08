Get a sneak peek at H-E-B’s commercial that will air during the Super Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – There are lots of reasons why people will be tuning in to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl — to watch the game itself, to see if Taylor Swift will make it to the stadium from her tour in Tokyo and to watch and rate all of the commercials.

H-E-B lovers have more incentive to watch the commercials as the grocery chain will air its Big Game ad between the third and fourth quarters.

The commercial will be shown in more than a dozen television markets in Texas, including San Antonio.

H-E-B officials said the ad “will flirtatiously showcase an array of popular H-E-B brand products that turn heads” through some “dramatic humor.”

“H-E-B fans have a deep love for our brand, and that’s why we’re always looking for ways to go big and show our appreciation for our amazing customers,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing in a press release. “With something to fall in love with down every aisle, we think many of our loyal H-E-B fans will see themselves in these commercials.”

Following Sunday’s game, H-E-B will launch new filters on its social media platforms. One will look like a kiss cam and allow people to share their favorite H-E-B products. Another interactive filter will determine the item that is the user’s snack soulmate.

The commercial will continue to air through March.

You can watch a preview of the commercial below: