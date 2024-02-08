Man, woman extracted by firefighters following 3-vehicle crash on far West Side, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people were extracted from their vehicles following a three-vehicle crash in far West Bexar County early Thursday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 14700 block of Potranco Road, not far from Highway 211 and Arcadia Path.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a man and a woman in separate vehicles were both pulled out of their vehicles by firefighters. The people inside the third vehicle were not injured, deputies said.

The man and the woman were both taken to an area hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are not currently known.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office did not say exactly how the crash happened. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

BCSO, BCESD firefighters and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, deputies said.