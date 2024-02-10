Santikos Entertainment set to open its ‘Palladium’ location Saturday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – After a rash of “technical difficulties” across all of its locations in San Antonio, Santikos Entertainment said it will reopen one of them Saturday.

KSAT called the company’s guest services center before 1 p.m. Saturday. The representative said its Palladium theater, located at The Rim Shopping Center, will be open as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Customers will not be able to purchase movie tickets online. Moviegoers will have to buy tickets at the Northwest Side location, the company said.

At this time, all other Santikos Entertainment locations in San Antonio remain closed due to technical issues that date back to Thursday.

The technical problems do not affect Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas locations, which are owned by Santikos in markets outside of San Antonio.

More Santikos coverage on KSAT: