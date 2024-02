Police said the black vehicle hit a light pole and crashed into another vehicle causing a fire.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people have been hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side of town, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the 11000 block of Wurzbach Road.

Police said the black vehicle hit a light pole and crashed into another vehicle causing a fire.

Authorities believe the light pole will be back up within the next five hours.

Nearby houses may have lost power because of the crash, according to police.