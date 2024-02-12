Local students take part in STEM competition over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Over the weekend lots of kids focused on STEM took part in some serious lego robotics competitions.

The teams consisted of students in the fourth through 12th grades.

Some were from Tivy High School and as well as some from Tally Elementary competed for bragging rights as teams went head-to-head in a series of contests.

The event took place at the School of Science and Technology.

The winning teams are now headed to the state championship in March in Belton, not far from Temple.

The international championship will be held in April in Houston.