Show yourself some Valentine’s love with self-care gifts

Consumer Reports recommends six things to gift yourself

Marilyn Moritz, Reporter

Valentine’s may traditionally be for sweethearts, but who says you can’t show yourself a little love.

Consumer Reports suggests some self-care products to give to yourself or your significant other.

If self-care involves a cup of coffee, Consumer Reports suggests the Keurig K-Mini Plus. It’s convenient to use and comes in fun colors that will brighten your morning. And while testers found it wasn’t especially fast, it does make a remarkably consistent cup of coffee.

No matter the season, protecting your skin from the sun is a must. And with La Roche-Posay, one of CR’s top-rated sunscreens, it can also feel luxurious.

If you really want to splurge on luxury, they say check out the Dyson Supersonic. Testers gave it top marks for drying speed, and it’s one of the quietest models they’ve tested.

Self-care continues with some healthy snacking. You can upgrade movie night with the Dash popcorn maker. CR found it delivered a lighter, toastier flavor in two minutes.

With popcorn in hand, you’ll be ready to snuggle up under the 15-pound weighted throw by Gravity blanket. CR liked its super-soft “micro-plush” duvet cover in colors including plum, teal, and gold.

If you’re looking for a little more luxury, a silk eye mask is the way to go. It’s going to help you catch some z’s on a plane or at home.

For some more Zen, consider treating yourself to a meditation app like Calm, Pzizz, or Headspace.

