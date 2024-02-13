80+ parties join to stop TCEQ from allowing wastewater to be dumped into Helotes Creek

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The City of San Antonio, San Antonio Water System and more than 80 parties are joining the effort to stop the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality from allowing wastewater to be dumped into a local creek.

Some who live near northwest Bexar County expressed concerns over a developer’s plan to build thousands of new homes on the Guajolote Ranch property. If that plant goes through, it will dump treated wastewater into Helotes Creek.

Monday was the deadline to contest a wastewater permit request to state officials. As of 5 p.m., more than 80 parties submitted letters of intent to contest that permit, according to officials with Edwards Aquifer.

The TCEQ quality has not formally approved Guajolote’s wastewater permit.

