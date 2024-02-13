50º
Austin police looking for missing woman and 2-year-old child

Gloria Moore, 72, and Journey Johnson were last seen early Monday

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

AUSTIN – The Austin Police Department says they are looking for a missing woman and a 2-year-old girl.

Gloria Moore, 72, and Journey Johnson, 2, were both last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of River Place Boulevard, in Austin, according to police.

APD says they are concerned for Moore and Johnson’s well-being, due to Moore’s medical condition.

Moore is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The pair were last seen in a 2019 blue or gray Honda Civic, with the Texas license plate 4722L37.

Police said they believe Moore’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone who has seen Moore or Johnson is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

