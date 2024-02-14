Bicyclist leaving South Side trailhead hit, killed by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist leaving a trailhead on the city’s South Side was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 4:50 p.m. to the intersection of Graf Road and South Presa Street, not far from Mission San Juan and Old Corpus Christi Road, after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man lying on the roadway, unresponsive.

Investigators said it appeared that the man was riding his bicycle from the nearby trailhead and had attempted to cross the street when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said at this time, no arrests have been made in the case. When found, the driver of the vehicle likely faces a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released, pending notification of his next of kin.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.