Southwest Side home destroyed by massive late-night fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An unoccupied home on the city’s Southwest Side was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 260 block of Briggs Avenue, not far from New Laredo Highway and Southwest Military Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a single-story home fully engulfed in flames. They also had to battle water pressure problems from the hydrants that were near the home.

Fire officials said the house is a complete loss and the home next to it sustained about $20,000 worth of damage.

No one was inside either house at the time of the fire. Neighbors, however, say that some homeless people have been living there.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called in to determine the exact source of the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries.