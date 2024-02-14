Teenager arrested after daring law enforcement to catch him on social media, BCSO says

Investigators said some of these crimes involve aggravated kidnappings where the suspect robbed a 14-year-old with an AK-47-style weapon.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager with multiple active warrants is behind bars after allegedly challenging deputies to catch him through social media posts.

The unnamed teenager was taken into custody by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in the 11000 block of Spring Club Drive.

BCSO said the suspect last week posted several videos online baiting news agencies and law enforcement to catch him.

In one of the videos, the suspect was removing his ankle monitor with the caption, “TELL GANG UNIT TO KATCH ME.”

In another video posted online, a Department of Public Safety vehicle was burglarized by the suspect in Pflugerville, an Austin suburb.

Salazar said the suspect was not hard to identify since he used his real name and showed his face in the videos posted online.

During the investigation, deputies found a photo posted online of the suspect wearing a KKK hood with a caption threatening the African American community.

Investigators said some of these crimes involve aggravated kidnappings where the suspect robbed a 14-year-old with an AK-47-style weapon.

“We’re glad to get this kid off the streets before he hurts anyone else,” said Sheriff Salazar.

The teenager is facing three counts of robbery for crimes in Austin, San Antonio, and Williamson County, according to BCSO.