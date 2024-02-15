Gas prices rise across San Antonio area; spike 12 cents across state

The gas price roller coaster continues for drivers across Texas as the statewide average jumped over the past week.

SAN ANTONIO – The gas price roller coaster continues for drivers across Texas as the statewide average jumped over the past week.

As of Thursday, drivers in San Antonio were paying $2.96 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas.

That’s a 14-cent increase from a week ago and a 35-cent increase from a month ago in San Antonio. Comal County has the highest average price in our area at $2.99 for regular unleaded. Guadalupe County is similar to Bexar County at $2.96 per gallon.

San Antonio gas prices 2-15-24 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas’s statewide gas price average is $2.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Drivers in El Paso pay the most on average at $3.29 per gallon, while drivers in Lubbock pay the least at $2.64 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.28, which is 13 cents more than this day last week and 14 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Supply and crude oil are the primary reasons for the increase.

AAA Texas reports that the gasoline supply has fallen by seven million barrels over the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is approximately two dollars more compared to one month ago. Crude oil is the main ingredient in gasoline, and if it continues to become more expensive, gasoline prices will likely increase, AAA Texas reports.

“Gas price fluctuations continue, with prices rising by an average of 12 cents per gallon week-to-week for regular unleaded gasoline,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Fuel prices will likely continue to fluctuate throughout the remainder of February and could increase as March approaches.