City of Elmendorf issues boil water notice

ELMENDORF, Texas – A boil water notice was issued for the City of Elmendorf’s public water system due to a main break that led to reduced water pressure.

Water should be boiled for two minutes before drinking, cooking, or icemaking. Customers can alternatively use bottled water or other suitable sources of water.

Officials say boiling water is necessary to destroy harmful bacteria and microbes that may cause illness, especially in children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems.

Customers will be notified when the boil water notice is no longer in effect, and the water is safe for consumption.

People are asked to share the notice with others who may not have received the notice directly, such as residents in apartments, nursing homes and schools.

For any questions, customers can contact Shawn Cooper at 210-669-1270.