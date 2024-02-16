67º
Construction to shut down part of Highway 151 on far West Side

Construction on SH 151 at Wiseman expected to last all day Saturday

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Tags: Traffic, Transportation, Highway 151, Loop 1604, West Side
SH 151 at Wiseman closure map (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the far West Side may be delayed by some construction work taking place on State Highway 151 near the SeaWorld area.

TxDOT announced that beginning Saturday (Feb. 17) at 5 a.m., SH 151 at Wiseman Boulevard will be closed while construction crews pour concrete for a bridge deck.

Crews will also close the direct connect from Loop 1604 to SH 151 while the work is performed.

Drivers will exit SH 151 before Wiseman and may reenter the main lanes past the work zone. Work is expected to be completed by 8 p.m., weather permitting.

The construction project on SH 151 is designed to increase mobility, enhance safety, and reduce congestion along the corridor. Improvements include:

  • Increase traveling lanes to six lanes
  • Add inside shoulders and concrete median barrier
  • Improve entrance and exit ramps, intersections, and frontage roads
  • Add turnarounds for West Military Drive, Westover Hills and Wisemen boulevards
  • Direct connector allowing easy access to westbound 1604 northbound

This corridor has experienced an influx of growth over the last decade. This growth has led to the need for expanding and updating existing infrastructure.

Construction started in May 2023 is estimated to be completed in December 2026.

State Highway 151 project image (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

