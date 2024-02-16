Construction to shut down part of Highway 151 on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the far West Side may be delayed by some construction work taking place on State Highway 151 near the SeaWorld area.

TxDOT announced that beginning Saturday (Feb. 17) at 5 a.m., SH 151 at Wiseman Boulevard will be closed while construction crews pour concrete for a bridge deck.

Crews will also close the direct connect from Loop 1604 to SH 151 while the work is performed.

Drivers will exit SH 151 before Wiseman and may reenter the main lanes past the work zone. Work is expected to be completed by 8 p.m., weather permitting.

The construction project on SH 151 is designed to increase mobility, enhance safety, and reduce congestion along the corridor. Improvements include:

Increase traveling lanes to six lanes

Add inside shoulders and concrete median barrier

Improve entrance and exit ramps, intersections, and frontage roads

Add turnarounds for West Military Drive, Westover Hills and Wisemen boulevards

Direct connector allowing easy access to westbound 1604 northbound

This corridor has experienced an influx of growth over the last decade. This growth has led to the need for expanding and updating existing infrastructure.

Construction started in May 2023 is estimated to be completed in December 2026.